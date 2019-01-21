Listen Live
Man Charged in Westville Pub Assault Makes First Court Apper...1:52 pm | Read Full Article
A man charged in connection an assault at a pub in Westville this week appeared in court yesterday. Westville Police say 43-year-old town resident Timothy Martin appeared on court yesterday charged with Aggravated Assault. He was was released on a recognizance and will appear in Provincial Court again in Pictou on February 4th. On Tuesday […]
Police Locate Stolen Property at a Home near Port Hastings1:22 pm | Read Full Article
A 23-year-old man is facing a number of weapons and theft related charges after police searched a home yesterday on Highway 105 in Lexington, just outside of Port Hastings. RCMP say officers seized seven firearms, one of which was a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun. Police also confiscated a number of power tools, including generators, air […]
Jan 20: Sports Roundup6:47 am | Read Full Article
In University Action, the X-Women hockey team defeated Université de Moncton 3-1. Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs shut out Metro East Inferno Gold 6-0 at the Millenium Centre on Saturday. Bulldog Goals by: Alexis MacDougall (2), Julia MacDonald, Grace MacDougall, Lauren Starzomski and Jaelyn Rovers. Rural League at the Antigonish Arena: Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 4 […]