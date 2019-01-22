Listen Live
Late Bus: 311, Antigonish East, CarolAnn Bowie, 317, Antigonish East, Paul Spin, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 30 minutes late this morning and afteroon due to mechanical issues
Pictou Employee Held Up at Knifepoint2:03 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou District RCMP is investigating an incident from last night, where an employee was robbed at knifepoint. Police say shortly before 6:30, an employee was leaving a business on Veteran’s Drive in Pictou with the day’s deposits. She got into her car, and before she closed the door, a man grabbed the door, approached […]
More Mild Weather Coming with Snow or Rain Changing to Rain10:53 am | Read Full Article
The up and down temperatures of this week will continue with another weather disturbance expected to arrive in the province tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying significant rain, strong southwest winds and mild temperatures are likely Thursday and Thursday night. A warm front will approach the region from the southwest and […]
Hockey’s Meropoulis and Basketball’s Passley nam...11:13 am | Read Full Article
The STFX Atheltes of the week are in. X-Women hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Meropoulis scored five points in StFX’s 5-2 win over Dalhousie on Wednesday. She assisted on the first two goals then scored the next three for a natural hat trick, while earning player of the […]