Antigonish dealing with Flooding in Several Parts of the Tow...12:44 pm | Read Full Article
Flooding affected a number of Areas in the town of Antigonish last night. Kate Gorman, marketing and communications officer with the Town of Antigonish, said the main areas experiencing flooding included parts of Braemore Avenue, the end of Court Street, St. Andrew’s Street, Whidden’s Trailer Park, and the currently closed Creighton Lane, which includes the […]
Richmond County Company to Unveil a Digital Synthesizer App ...12:30 pm | Read Full Article
A company out of Cape Breton is making some noise. Synclavier Digital Corporation is taking part in the National Association of Music Merchants media preview day on January 23 in Anaheim California. Synclavier Digital is introducing two apps and a re-creation of the Synclavier Knob. The company’s Synclavier Go! app is set for release on […]
Jan 20: Sports Roundup6:47 am | Read Full Article
In University Action, the X-Women hockey team defeated Université de Moncton 3-1. Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs shut out Metro East Inferno Gold 6-0 at the Millenium Centre on Saturday. Bulldog Goals by: Alexis MacDougall (2), Julia MacDonald, Grace MacDougall, Lauren Starzomski and Jaelyn Rovers. Rural League at the Antigonish Arena: Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 4 […]