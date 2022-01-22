Listen Live
Lost: a Ladies' Watch on Friday between Goodlife Fitness Antigonish and C.L. Curry's on College Street. Call 902-863-4207.
Please note: The New Glasgow Library is going to be closed today (Saturday, January 22) due to lack of heating in the building. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Province Reports 601 New Cases of COVID-194:31 pm | Read Full Article
There are 601 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 269 new infections in Central Zone, 120 in Eastern Zone, 49 in Northern Zone and 163 in Western Zone. There are an estimated 5,241 active cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 16 new […]
New Antigonish Pharmacy offers First Reusable Pill Bottle Pr...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
A new pharmacy in Antigonish is setting a goal to reduce the amount of plastic medical waste produced in Nova Scotia. Teasdale Apothecary, co-founded and owned by sisters and Antigonish natives Miranda and Alicia Teasdale opened Thursday at 65 Beech Hill Road. Director of Clinical Services Miranda Teasdale says one way it is reducing waste is […]
Sports Roundup – January 226:39 am | Read Full Article
Aleksander Barkov put away the shootout winner to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Sam Reinhart’s power-play goal forced overtime for Florida. Alex Chiasson scored for Vancouver, which is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak. Starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, backup Jaroslav Halak , captain Bo Horvat and high-scoring forwards J.T. Miller and Conor […]