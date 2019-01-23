Listen Live
Arts House receives Support from Antigonish Town Council11:54 am | Read Full Article
Following a presentation from representatives with the Arts House, town council voted to offer some financial support. Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of funding the Arts House to the tune of $3,000 for electricity costs and $500 for the purchase of thermostats. When the Arts House came together, it was after the deadline for […]
Town Of Antigonish Pleased with Eastern District Planning Co...10:55 am | Read Full Article
The Mayor of Antigonish said the town’s partnership with the Eastern District Planning Commission is going well. Mayor Laurie Boucher provided an update on the planning commission during Tuesday’s regular meeting of council. Boucher said there are a couple of new developments coming to the town and everything seems to be clear, noting the town and […]
X-Women Hockey Move Up In U Sports National Rankings11:47 am | Read Full Article
The X Women hockey team moved up two spots in the national rankings. The StFX Women’s Hockey team is ranked fifth in the recent U Sports Top 10 Rankings release this week. They now sit one spot ahead of St. Thomas, who sits atop the AUS rankings, where the X women remain in second spot. […]