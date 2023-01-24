Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Please be advised there has been a water main break on James Street. As a result, residents in the immediate and surrounding area may experience low to no water pressure as well as water discolouration.
Mass scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at St. Patrick’s Parish, Guysborough Intervale is cancelled due to inclement weather.
Give us a call to pre-order a meal for tomorrow. 📞
#dinnertime #dinneridea #foodie #foodlovers #ribs #meatlovers #preorder #takeout #takeoutfood #saturday #weekend
Big names added to Nova Scotia Summerfest lineup9:21 am | Read Full Article
Some big names are coming to Antigonish for Nova Scotia Summerfest, running August 17-19. Nova Scotia Summerfest, presented by East Coast Credit Union, will feature three days of fun beginning on August 17 with the Nova Scotia Summer Fest Cookout from 4-10 p.m.. While there won’t be any live music, the event will showcase food and […]
Local group files applicaiton with the Nova Scotia Supreme C...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish residents Anne Marie Long, Therese Penny, and Alicia Vink filed an application, on behalf of local group Let Antigonish Decide, with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia earlier this week regarding the proposed consolidation of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish. The filing notes all three are members of Let Antigonish Decide, […]
Sports Roundup – January 226:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: On Coach K Court, the X-Women suffered a second defeat at the hands of the UPEI Panthers, 85-44. St. FX player of the game Melina Collins led all scorers with 16 points and two rebounds, while Katie Upham had 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists. A strong fourth quarter and […]