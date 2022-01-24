Listen Live
Guysborough County Adult Learning Association is delaying opening the Guysborough center location until noon due to poor road conditions.
Late Bus: 138, Inverness, Angela Ross, 15 minutes late this morning due to road conditions
Province identifies 503 new COVID-19 Cases of COVID-194:58 pm | Read Full Article
There are 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Central Zone has 256 new cases, 76 are in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 108 cases in Western Zone. The Health and Wellness department is also reporting 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care […]
Crew of Fishing Vessel Based in Country Harbour Isolating af...5:31 pm | Read Full Article
The crew of a fishing vessel based out Country Harbour are isolating after several members tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, the Mersey Venture set sail on a groundfish trip about 10 to 12 days ago. The vice president of Mersey Seafoods, the owner of the vessel, Alan Cameron says all crew members are double […]
St. FX X-Men Hockey Head Coach Hopeful for a Return to the S...10:37 am | Read Full Article
The head coach of the StFX Men’s Hockey team said he and his squad a hopeful about returning to action this season. The X Men wrapped up the first half of their season on December 1. Since then, government health regulations sidelined all sports competition. Atlantic University Sport cancelled its previously scheduled games for this […]