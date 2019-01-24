Listen Live
Bus 193, driven by Donnie Wadden, serving Frank H. MacDonald and East Pictou Middle School, will be 30 minutes late returning students home.
Keppoch Mountain will come alive with music this summer, with the Nova Scotia Summer Fest in August. https://t.co/rseVbLbH8e
Details announced for Nova Scotia Summer Fest at Keppoch Mou...10:46 am | Read Full Article
There will be music on the mountain this summer. During an event on Wednesday evening, organizers behind Nova Scotia Summer fest unveiled some of the details on the province’s newest music festival. The event is set to take place at Keppoch Mountain on August 23 and 24th. Some of the acts set to take the stage include […]
Antigonish County Council to Remain with the Eastern Strait ...10:34 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council has agreed to continue its partnership with the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network. Warden Owen McCarron says council has removed its Notice of Withdrawal from ESREN. McCarron says council has decided to continue with the REN for another year. McCarron says council made the decision after meeting with ESREN CEO John Beaton […]
X-Women Hockey Move Up In U Sports National Rankings11:47 am | Read Full Article
The X Women hockey team moved up two spots in the national rankings. The StFX Women’s Hockey team is ranked fifth in the recent U Sports Top 10 Rankings release this week. They now sit one spot ahead of St. Thomas, who sits atop the AUS rankings, where the X women remain in second spot. […]