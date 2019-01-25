Listen Live
Lost: Set of Nissan car keys, between Happenstance and Casket office Antigonish, if found, 902-735-5164
Subway Trivia: Almost 20% of women say THIS is the greatest sound in the world. What? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Should be interesting...
ESREN Pleased Antigonish County Will Remain with the Organiz...8:53 am | Read Full Article
The chair of the board of the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network Andrew Beckett is welcoming news the Antigonish County Municipality is remaining with the REN. Beckett says the county is a major funding partner. The county has committed to remaining with ESREN for another year, and will review progress in December. Beckett says the […]
Kent MacDonald receives Distinguished Alumni Award from Univ...8:46 am | Read Full Article
The President of St. FX University Kent MacDonald has been honoured by the University of Pennsylvania. At a ceremony last week in Philadelphia, MacDonald was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award. The presentation was made during a higher education leadership conference at the university. MacDonald received his Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania where […]
X-Women Hockey Move Up In U Sports National Rankings11:47 am | Read Full Article
The X Women hockey team moved up two spots in the national rankings. The StFX Women’s Hockey team is ranked fifth in the recent U Sports Top 10 Rankings release this week. They now sit one spot ahead of St. Thomas, who sits atop the AUS rankings, where the X women remain in second spot. […]