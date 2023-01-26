Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
It's BAAACK... This a great opportunity for children in Grades One and Two to try different sports. Hockey, Karate, Gymnastics, Swimming and Athletics are being offered during this 15-week session. Don't mission registration on Jan. 29th.
#Nsferry Englishtown, Service Suspended (weather).
#Nsferry Country Harbour, Service Suspended (weather).
East Coast Music Awards 2023 nominations are out9:07 am | Read Full Article
Nominations for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards are out and several artists with local connections are up for some hardware. Bingly and the Rogues with the Villians Theatre are up for Children`s entertainer of the year. Men of the Deeps are nominated for choral recording of the year for Remember the Miner. Madison Violet […]
Arrest made in Pictou County following traffic stop8:49 am | Read Full Article
On Monday, at approximately 4:00pm New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a Pictou County male who was wanted out of New Glasgow area on a province-wide arrest warrant. The arrest took place in Pictou County. The arrest was in relation to a January 10, investigation where New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on a […]
Sports Roundup – January 226:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: On Coach K Court, the X-Women suffered a second defeat at the hands of the UPEI Panthers, 85-44. St. FX player of the game Melina Collins led all scorers with 16 points and two rebounds, while Katie Upham had 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists. A strong fourth quarter and […]