Pictou County: Snow heavy at times; 15 -20 cm in high country. All salt trucks and heavy equipment has been dispatched. Very poor visibility at times.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Poor (and in many cases miserable) driving conditions with whiteouts on most #NovaScotia hwys and roads, esp. HWY #104 north of Oxford and HWY #101. Pls. avoid travel if possible.
Cobequid Pass: Snow covered, whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow passable with extreme caution.
Nova Scotia Reports One Death related to COVID-19 and 620 Ne...3:15 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting one death related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 60s in Western Zone died. There has also been 10 new hospital admissions and six discharges. A total of 322 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 people in ICU. There are 620 new lab-confirmed […]
Check In for returning Students at St. FX University Begins ...8:44 am | Read Full Article
Check in starts today for StFX students returning to campus. Elizabeth Yeo, VP of Students for StFX University, said today, tomorrow, and Sunday, are set aside for off and on campus students to check-in at the Saputo Centre between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.. Yeo said part of the reason for the check-in is to […]
Sports Roundup – January 297:16 am | Read Full Article
The Minnesota Wild spoiled Henrik Lundqvist’s party. The Wild edged the New York Rangers 3-2 following a pre-game ceremony that saw the franchise retired Lundqvist’s Number 30 at Madison Square Garden. The Swedish netminder played 15 seasons with the Rangers and is only the 11th player to receive the honour. The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing […]