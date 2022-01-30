Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Jan 30: 9:15 am service at St. Luke’s United Church and 11 am service at Scotsburn United are cancelled.
10 am Mass at Holy Name Parish Westville is cancelled.
10 am service at St. Andrews Presbyterian and 11:15 am service at First Presbyterian Pictou are cancelled.
Sunday Services cancelled at Maranatha Bible Church
Sunday School at Holy Name Parish is cancelled.
Sunday services at Middle River Church, Rocklin & St Andrews, Gairloch are cancelled.

This entry was posted in Religious Services Cancellations on .

The 9:15am service at St. Luke’s United Church and the 11:00am service at Scotsburn United have both been cancelled.

The 10 A.M. Mass scheduled for Sunday January 30 ,2022 at Holy Name Parish Westville is cancelled.

Sunday, January 30 Services Cancelled at Maranatha Bible Church

10am Sunday church service at St. Andrews Pres. and 11:15am service at First Pres. Pictou are cancelled

Sunday School at Holy Name Parish is cancelled.

Middle River Church, Rocklin & St Andrews, Gairloch Sunday services are cancelled.