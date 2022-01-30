The 9:15am service at St. Luke’s United Church and the 11:00am service at Scotsburn United have both been cancelled.

The 10 A.M. Mass scheduled for Sunday January 30 ,2022 at Holy Name Parish Westville is cancelled.

Sunday, January 30 Services Cancelled at Maranatha Bible Church

10am Sunday church service at St. Andrews Pres. and 11:15am service at First Pres. Pictou are cancelled

Sunday School at Holy Name Parish is cancelled.

Middle River Church, Rocklin & St Andrews, Gairloch Sunday services are cancelled.