Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: "Lily", a black and white border collie, lost in the Keppoch/Beaver Meadow area. Call 902-870-0678.
New Glasgow Regional Police have laid a charge of Second-Degree Murder stemming from the death of a 56-year-old woman. http://bit.ly/3KYaJH8
Province reports 331 people in Hospital with COVID-19; 503 N...2:07 pm | Read Full Article
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with Second-Degree Mu...2:03 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old man with one count of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman on the 400 block on Nelson Street in New Glasgow. Police say Devon Cory Butler has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday. Police were called […]
Sports Roundup – January 305:58 am | Read Full Article
Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 29 seconds into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 15 stops for his seventh shutout of the season. The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and beat Thatcher Demko with a slapshot. It was the […]