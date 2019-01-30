Listen Live
Quite an honour for the Park Bench Players, a group of amateur actors who share their stories of hope and resilience in living with Mental Illness. On #BellLetsTalkDay @AntigonishTown announces they will build and install a bench dedicated to the Players. https://t.co/LryGecMBsO
Talked about this video on air this morning, watching helps the cause, share, watch, help.
Town of Antigonish to Build and Install a New Bench dedicate...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish today announced they are building and installing a new bench dedicated to the Park Bench Players. The town received funding from the Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation. Tricia Cameron, recreation director for the town, said the Bench Project originated last Spring, when the town was offering Engage Antigonish public sessions. Cameron said several […]
Health Authority and Health Department announce Funding for ...10:39 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and the Department of Health and Wellness (DHW) are funding 11 community groups in Antigonish county for projects supporting local health care. The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board (CHB) hosted a cheque presentation celebration January 22 at The People’s Place Library to recognize the recipients. The Antigonish […]
X-Women Hockey Ranked 6th in U Sports Top 101:36 pm | Read Full Article
The X-Women Hockey Team are ranked sixth in the country. U Sports came out with its latest weekly rankings yesterday. The sixth place post is down one spot from last week. St. Thomas, the leader of the AUS conference is fifth. The X-Men Hockey team, after three wins this past week, receives an honourable mention. […]