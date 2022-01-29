3
Jan 30: Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue Association’s General meeting and training for Sunday is rescheduled for Sunday February 6 at 2 pm.
3
Pictou County: Snow heavy at times; 15 -20 cm in high country. All salt trucks and heavy equipment has been dispatched. Very poor visibility at times.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Poor (and in many cases miserable) driving conditions with whiteouts on most #NovaScotia hwys and roads, esp. HWY #104 north of Oxford and HWY #101. Pls. avoid travel if possible.
Cobequid Pass: Snow covered, whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow passable with extreme caution.
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old man with one count of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman on the 400 block on Nelson Street in New Glasgow. Police say Devon Cory Butler has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday. Police were called […]
The Minnesota Wild spoiled Henrik Lundqvist’s party. The Wild edged the New York Rangers 3-2 following a pre-game ceremony that saw the franchise retired Lundqvist’s Number 30 at Madison Square Garden. The Swedish netminder played 15 seasons with the Rangers and is only the 11th player to receive the honour. The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing […]