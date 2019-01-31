Listen Live
Bus Route: 443, Guysborough, Allan Myers, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning.
Bus routes: 372, AntigonishSharon DeveauAntigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 354, Antigonish Kalvin George Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School travelling on paved roads only
The Trews Nominated for a Juno Award1:25 pm | Read Full Article
A band with roots in Antigonish have been nominated for a Juno Award. The Trews are in the running for Rock Album of the Year for their new record “Civilianaires”. The Trews will be up against four other bands; Arkells, Monster Truck, the Sheepdogs and Three Days Grace. The Junos will be held in March […]
Town of Antigonish to Build and Install a New Bench dedicate...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish today announced they are building and installing a new bench dedicated to the Park Bench Players. The town received funding from the Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation. Tricia Cameron, recreation director for the town, said the Bench Project originated last Spring, when the town was offering Engage Antigonish public sessions. Cameron said several […]
X-Women Hockey Ranked 6th in U Sports Top 101:36 pm | Read Full Article
The X-Women Hockey Team are ranked sixth in the country. U Sports came out with its latest weekly rankings yesterday. The sixth place post is down one spot from last week. St. Thomas, the leader of the AUS conference is fifth. The X-Men Hockey team, after three wins this past week, receives an honourable mention. […]