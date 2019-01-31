Strait Way Mitsubishi
Advertisement

Jan 31 – Bus Route: 326, Antigonish, Nadine Hudson, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 355, Antigonish Keith MacCormick, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School,342, Antigonish, Joseph Broussard, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,H.M. MacDonald Elementary School,St Andrew Junior School, 311, Antigonish East, CarolAnn Bowie, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 372, Antigonish, Sharon Deveau, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 354, Antigonish, Kalvin George, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, travelling on paved roads only today due to road conditions, 443, Guysborough, Allan Myers, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning.

This entry was posted in Bus Changes on .