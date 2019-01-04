Listen Live
Late Bus: 174, Inverness, Donald MacNeil, Whycocomagh Education Centre, 45 minutes late this morning, mechanical issue
Happy Birthday Brett Connors from Pomquet, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Inverness Councillor urging Province to Move Quickly on Cran...11:09 am | Read Full Article
Inverness Councilor Laurie Cranton would like to see the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal move a bit quicker in the removal of a bridge in Margaree. Cranton Bridge was deemed unusable even for foot traffic just before Christmas, and Dexter Construction was awarded the tender to build the bridge off-site. Cranton would like to […]
Inverness Council Approves Funding Request writes off Tax Ac...8:53 am | Read Full Article
Inverness Council green-lit three funding requests and wrote off inactive tax accounts. The county allocated $37,677.51 from its gas tax fund for expenditures with the Inverness Water Project, $4,000 from the District I Community Development Fund to Radio Cheticamp, and $1,000 from the Division III Discretionary Fund to the Jingle Bell Ball put on by […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson named as a linesman for NH...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson has received another significant assignment as an NHL linesman. MacPherson will work the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium. The game will feature two original six teams, the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks. MacPherson has logged 497 NHL Regular Season and 34 playoff games, including […]