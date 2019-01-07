Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province's Energy and Minister Derek Mombourquette says Nova Scotia will continue to derive benefits from the Sable Offshore Energy Project. Production ended last week. https://t.co/d0rNUFkLHF
This was the first Christmas-New Year period since the legalization of recreational marijuana. However, for local police, it didn't lead to an increase in cannabis-related charges. https://t.co/uxlyEDoX0E
Energy and Mines Minister says Province Will Continue to Ben...12:50 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia’s Energy and Mines Minister says benefits from the Sable Offshore Energy Project will be felt in the province for years to come. Production from Sable ended on December 31. Minster Derek Mombourquette addressed the project in an op-ed letter on January 3. In the release, Mombourquette stated Nova Scotia received nearly $4 billion as […]
Antigonish RCMP Report A Quiet Holiday Period10:22 am | Read Full Article
Sgt. Warren MacBeath with the Antigonish RCMP said the Christmas holidays were relatively quiet, noting there were no increases in calls for service. He said it’s usually a slow time of the season, noting it’s family time and most of the university students are gone. MacBeath said New Years wasn’t busy either, noting there were […]
Antigonish Native Declan Smith of the Cape Breton Screaming ...12:28 pm | Read Full Article
The Captain of Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Antigonish native Declan Smith will be suiting up for the Blue and White next season. Smith, who grew up playing in the Antigonish Bulldogs minor hockey association and Junior X-Men program, has committed to playing with the St. FX Hockey X-Men next fall. The 20-year-old Smith has 98 […]