Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Attn Antigonish and surrounding communities:
There is a drop-in Pfizer vaccination clinic for ages 5+ at StFX this Wednesday, Jan 12, 10 am - 3pm at the Keating Centre.
@AntigonishTown
@AntigonishCo
We have about 400 people responding to the storm today, including powerline technicians, forestry teams and damage assessors. We encourage customers to watch the outage map for updates and estimated restoration times at http://outagemap.nspower.ca. (2/2)
Province Identifies 1,145 new cases of COVID-1911:45 am | Read Full Article
There are 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province is reporting 598 new infections in Central Zone, 240 in Eastern Zone, 180 in Western Zone and 127 in Northern Zone. There is no information on how many people are in hospital or how many active cases there are in Nova Scotia, that […]
Nova Scotia Reports 1,020 New Cases of COVID-192:50 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia is reporting 1,020 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say more than half of the new infections are in Central Zone with 664. Eastern Zone has 120 new cases, Northern Zone has 104 and Western Zone has 132. There are 36 people in hospital with four in ICU. Since […]
Sports Roundup – January 86:03 am | Read Full Article
The Calgary Flames are limping home. Brady Skjei had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes beat Calgary 6-3 for their fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games. The Flames finished their four-game road trip with a third consecutive loss. In the NHL’s other match, the St. Louis Blues outscored Washington 5-1. […]