Inverness County residents concerned over the loss of a Surg...1:51 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness’s MLA said people in his constituency are upset with the loss of a local surgeon. Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray, who worked at both St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Inverness Memorial Hospital, recently resigned from the Nova Scotia Health Authority. MacMaster said he understands the health authority took away MacGillivray’s privileges to conduct surgery in Inverness, […]
Environment Department says Adopting a Cap-and-Trade Made th...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
In 2016, the federal government told the provinces a carbon tax was on the horizon and offered three options; use the carbon tax; a cap and trade system; or a mixture of both systems. Jason Hollett, executive director of the climate change team with Nova Scotia Environment, said Nova Scotia decided on a cap and […]
X-Women Hockey #7 in Latest U Sports Rankings1:41 pm | Read Full Article
They’re still in the the top 10. In the U Sports Top 10 Rankings released earlier today, the StFX Women’s hockey team sits in seventh spot in the rankings. The 11-4-3 X Women were ranked sixth in the last set of rankings, which stopped for the holiday break. Facebook Twitter