Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
New Glasgow Regional Police have laid a charge of Second-Degree Murder stemming from the death of a 56-year-old woman. http://bit.ly/3KYaJH8
There are more than 300 Nova Scotians in hospital with COVID-19. The province is also reporting 503 new cases of the virus. http://bit.ly/3KYaJH8
Reminder to Park Smart!
Residents are reminded to please avoid overnight parking on the street and in Town-owned parking lots to assist with snow clearing efforts.
Province reports 331 people in Hospital with COVID-19; 503 N...2:07 pm | Read Full Article
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with Second-Degree Mu...2:03 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old man with one count of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman on the 400 block on Nelson Street in New Glasgow. Police say Devon Cory Butler has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday. Police were called […]
Sports Roundup – January 297:16 am | Read Full Article
The Minnesota Wild spoiled Henrik Lundqvist’s party. The Wild edged the New York Rangers 3-2 following a pre-game ceremony that saw the franchise retired Lundqvist’s Number 30 at Madison Square Garden. The Swedish netminder played 15 seasons with the Rangers and is only the 11th player to receive the honour. The Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing […]