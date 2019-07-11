Janet Hazelton and other Nurses Union Leaders meet Premiers

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurse’s Union, is in Saskatoon for meetings with

the Council of Federation, Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions are hosting a breakfast today and all of the premiers are invited. Hazelton says a guest speaker will discuss violence in healthcare. The idea, said Hazelton, is to help the nation’s elected leaders understand that violence in healthcare is a serious issue.

Hazelton said they are also participating in a number of rallies. They are also meeting with the Federations of Labour presidents and talking to the premiers about the importance of a national pharmacare program.