Janet Hazelton Re-Elected as President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union

Antigonish native and St. FX University graduate Janet Hazelton has been re-elected for another

two year term as President of the Board of Directors of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union. Hazelton, a long-time resident of Truro, has been president of the union since October, 2002.

She represents more than 8,600 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners working in acute, long term and community care across the province.

Hazelton has been vocal about challenges facing union members, including short staffing, excessive overtime, violence in the workplace, burnout, vacation denials, dangerously long shifts and physical and emotional fatigue.