Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Jann Arden and Rick Mercer in Halifax April 29th, 2024

Apr 8, 2024 | Contests, Slider

Jann Arden and Rick Mercer are quite the comedic pair. Together they put on quite a show, it’s even got a pretty decent name, the “Will They or Won’t They” tour. Making a stop in Halifax on April 29, you and a friend have a chance at going. Fill out your information and on the 25th we’ll make a draw.

    By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules.

    Powered by, Central Equipment, Westville Road New Glasgow, Liscombe Lodge 2884 Highway 7 Liscombe Mills, Antigonish Optical, Main Street Antigonish, Kenny’s Pizza College Street Antigonish, Midnight Auto Sales South River Road Antigonish, and Blinkhorn Real Estate Ltd New Glasgow.


    Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

    Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year