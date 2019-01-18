GIRL to Rebecca and Jonathan Overmars, South River Road
Bus 128, driven by Luis Manning taking students home from North Nova, is running 20 minutes late.
Three companies have submitted bids on a contract to transform the Main-Hawthorne Street intersection in Antigonish. : https://t.co/IlvSqAxxPf
A man charged in connection an assault at a pub in Westville this week appeared in court yesterday. Westville Police say 43-year-old town resident Timothy Martin appeared on court yesterday charged with Aggravated Assault. He was was released on a recognizance and will appear in Provincial Court again in Pictou on February 4th. On Tuesday […]
A 23-year-old man is facing a number of weapons and theft related charges after police searched a home yesterday on Highway 105 in Lexington, just outside of Port Hastings. RCMP say officers seized seven firearms, one of which was a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun. Police also confiscated a number of power tools, including generators, air […]
The X-Women hockey team remains in the top 10 in the nation. The X-Women are ranked seventh in the most recent USports top 10 rankings. The X Women have 12 wins, five regulation time losses and three overtime losses on the season, good enough for second place in the AUS. The sit behind St. Thomas, […]