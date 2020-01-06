BOY – Kushal and Harshidaben Chaudhari, Antigonish
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says he's happy with Transportation Department's temporary changes to the Trunk 4-Beech Hill intersection to make it safer. http://bit.ly/2QrguCQ
You may want to keep your snow shovel handy as Environment Canada advises us another storm is expected to reach the province on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2Fq56AI
Antigonish County Warden Pleased with the Temporary Remedy a...8:42 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for the County of Antigonish says the temporary changes to the Trunk 4 Beech Hill intersection will take off some of the immediate pressure off the intersection. Warden Owen McCarron said council is hoping it will curb the amount of disturbance at the intersection, which saw 18 collisions since January of 2017. […]
Environment Canada Warns of Another Storm Later this Week8:13 am | Read Full Article
Environment Canada is warning that another storm has set its sights on the province. The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying a developing storm will likely give significant snowfall to Nova Scotia on Wednesday. The snow will develop Wednesday morning and persist into the evening. Environment Canada says while it is […]
Sports Roundup – January 56:24 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Hockey: The X-Men dropped a 6-2 game to the U SPORTS No. 1 ranked UNB Reds Saturday night at the Keating Centre. Jeremiah Addison and Matt Graham scored for the X-Men. The X-Men are back in action on Friday, hosting the Acadia Axemen. Hockey: The X-Women defeated the Dalhousie Tigers 6-3 in exhibition […]