BOY – Meagan Coady and Nicolas Clower, Guysborough
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish RCMP is looking for your help in solving a theft from a local store. https://twitter.com/RCMPNS/status/1220737135831064582
If you receive a fraudulent call, report it to the @canantifraud. #CyberFriday 2/2
RCMPNS have received multiple reports of telephone fraud where the caller claims to be a member of the RCMP. These callers are trying to gain victims SIN # or get their money. Remember, the RCMP will NEVER ask for your SIN or for money over the phone. 1/2
Peter MacKay to announce his Candidacy for the Conservative ...1:52 pm | Read Full Article
Former Central Nova MP and cabinet minister Peter MacKay will officially announce his candidacy for the leadership of the Conservative Party on Saturday. In a video posting on Twitter this morning, MacKay says he will make the announcement Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton. He’ll also broadcast the announcement […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop10:55 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost you less at the pump today.The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline dropped 1.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.11 in the eastern mainland and $1.11.8 on Cape Breton. Diesel is also down, by 3.5 cents […]
X-Men Soccer Graduate Liam Elbourne honoured as a U Sports T...9:34 am | Read Full Article
Eight of Canada’s top Academic All-Canadians from the 2018-2019 season, including St. FX X- Men Soccer graduate Liam Elbourne were honoured in Ottawa Wednesday morning. The eight recipients, two from each conference, were recognized at a ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General. The Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation was founded […]