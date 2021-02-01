BOY – Katlyn and Jeremy MacNeil, Louisdale
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/36Ai50C
Late Bus:
Rte 221, driver Marvin Burke, serving East Richmond and Richmond Education Centre, will be 60 minutes late this afternoon due to mechanical issues.
Province Identifies One New Case of COVID-194:06 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating as required. There are 10 active cases of the virus. Two of those cases are in hospital, […]
Voting begins to Choose New Leader of Nova Scotia Liberal Pa...9:35 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party chooses their new leader this week. Party delegates begin voting virtually today. Voting will continue until 3 p.m. on Saturday. The three candidates seeking the party leadership, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Iain Rankin and Labi Kousoulis made their final speeches in a virtual event Sunday evening. After the close of […]
Sports Roundup – January 31 *Updated 10:35 AM*6:38 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the Q League, the Mooseheads doubled Cape Breton 6-3. New Glasgow’s Lucas Canning scored the first of Cape Breton’s three goals. In the U18 League, the CB West Islanders lost a close match to the Wildcats 2-1 in Port Hood last night. Valley scored on a power play goal in overtime. They […]