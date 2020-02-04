GIRL – Scarlett Bond and Cory Vigneau, Antigonish
Subway Trivia: 26% of people sleep with someone, who does THIS. What is it? Breakfast for 2, winner before 8.
New Bishop for Diocese of Antigonish Installed at a ceremony...11:56 am | Read Full Article
The Diocese of Antigonish now has a new bishop. Most Reverend Wayne Kirkpatrick was officially installed as Bishop at a ceremony Monday afternoon at St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish. Kirkpatrick comes to Antigonish from the Archdiocese of Toronto where he was Auxiliary Bishop. Bishop Kirkpatrick says while they are stark differences between his former archdiocese […]
Pictou County Council Lends Assistance to Three Community Pr...10:46 am | Read Full Article
Three community-led renovation projects have received a boost from Pictou County council. The three projects are in Springville, East River Valley, and Plymouth. Councillor Andy Thompson explains what each project entails. At Monday’s meeting of council, resolutions were passed allowing those who donate to any of the three projects to receive charitable tax receipts. Thompson […]
Basketball’s Fraser, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week12:27 pm | Read Full Article
Two basketball guards have captured St. FX University’s Athlete of the Week honours. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser. The first year New Glasgow native played two strong games for the X-Women. Fraser had 21 points and added 3 rebounds and had 2 assists in a loss to Acadia. She […]