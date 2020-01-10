Listen Live
Pictou County RCMP looking to locate owners of Stolen Proper...1:39 pm | Read Full Article
Police in Pictou County are looking for the owners of recovered property. On December 29, 2019, Pictou District RCMP recovered items believed to be stolen property. The items include a snowblower, a generator, commercial grade power tools, a whipper snipper, and audio equipment. With several break-ins to unoccupied camps and garages in recent months, police […]
Pictou County Warden says High Speed Internet project, and W...1:29 pm | Read Full Article
There were a number of positives for Pictou County in 2019. Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said the county`s finances were strong and the gas tax from the federal government helped get the county`s high speed internet project started. he said they finished up some of their big water and sewer projects, adding […]
Former Bulldogs, Crushers Head Coach Troy Ryan named Head Co...2:05 pm | Read Full Article
A former head coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs, Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is now leading the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Hockey Canada says Troy Ryan will take over as head coach of the team, effective immediately. Ryan had been an assistant coach with the […]