BOY – Amanda and Rene Lavandier, Arichat
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A few days ago it looked like an Antigonish based dog rescue group was about to fold. However, officials with the Coastal K9 Rescue Society says encouraged by strong public support, it will continue. https://t.co/OclQh7Zz03
Happy Birthday Brody Boyle of Afton, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Port Hawkesbury Councillors seek more Information on Destina...1:24 pm | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury town councillors have decided they will wait for more information before making a decision on a motion regarding the Destination Reeves Street Project. Blaine MacQuarrie, the town’s newest councillor who was elected during a special election in December, was sworn in before January’s regular town council meeting Tuesday night. During the meeting, MacQuarrie […]
Hotel Developer in Discussions with the Town of Port Hawkesb...12:51 pm | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury may be getting a new hotel. The hotel developer the town has been working with for the past several months visited with a consultant, Cushman and Wakefield on December 17. Cushman and Wakefield are conducting a hotel feasibility study for a site in Port Hawkesbury. To help ensure the consultant understood the extent […]
X-Women Hockey #7 in Latest U Sports Rankings1:41 pm | Read Full Article
They’re still in the the top 10. In the U Sports Top 10 Rankings released earlier today, the StFX Women’s hockey team sits in seventh spot in the rankings. The 11-4-3 X Women were ranked sixth in the last set of rankings, which stopped for the holiday break. Facebook Twitter