Jason Aucoin to Run for Port Hawkesbury Town Council

A man who has lived almost his entire life in Port Hawkesbury has announced his intentions to

run for town council in this fall’s municipal election.

Jason Aucoin, a father of three children, says he was motivated to run out of his love for his hometown and wanted be part of a council that ensures there’s a future for families and generations to come. Aucoin says it’s important to look at the future of young people, seniors and all in between. He says every person in Port Hawkesbury plays an important part of making the town a better place.

He adds if you would like to see positive changes happen, you have to be the change that is needed to make that happen.