Jax Mac softball tournament set for this weekend

The Jax Mac Foundation is hosting its 5th annual co-ed softball tournament this weekend, August 9 and 10, at the Lower South River Ball fields.

The event will also feature a silent auction, 50-50 draw, and raffle draws, with the money raised going to support youth grants and scholarships. The foundation was created to honor the late Jaxson MacDonald by providing youth aged 10-18 with experiences and opportunities.

Joey MacDonald, Jaxson’s father, said the tournament is one of two major fundraisers for the foundation, with the other being an annual golf tournament in July out west. The foundation has raised almost 800,000 over the years, and handed out $160,000 in scholarships so far this year and over $220,000 last year.

The weekend will begin with an AGR matchup between Pomquet and St. Andrew’s at 7. Round robin action begins at 8 on Saturday, with playoff beginning on Sunday.