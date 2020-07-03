Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund Pledges up $500,000 for Indigenous Women’s Leadership Programs at Coady Institute

A one million dollar fund-raising campaign in support of Indigenous Women’s Leadership

programming at St. FX University’s Coady Institute has received another significant donation. Earlier this week, movie stars Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,000 to the campaign called the Circle of Abundance.

Now, the Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund has announced it will match the $200,000 donation from Reynolds and Lively. The endowment will also contribute up to another $300,000 to match new donations, for a total commitment of $500,000.

Coady Executive Director Gord Cunningham says with this generous commitment, the Institute is optimistic of hitting its one million dollar target.

The Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund was established in 2015. The $8 million endowment was gifted to the university by 1944 St. FX graduate Jeannine Deveau with a goal of making education more accessible to First Nations and African Nova Scotian students

.