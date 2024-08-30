Jennifer MacEachern Announces Candidacy for District 1 Seat on Antigonish County Council

Arisaig’s Jennifer MacEachern is running for the District 1 seat on Antigonish County Council in the October Municipal elections.

Having lived in Arisaig for the last 26 years, MacEachern stated she is a proud supporter of the community and has been involved in many community events. MacEachern sat on the boards of the North Shore Volunteer Fire Department, Maryvale School Parent Advisory Council and Stoirm Volleyball. She was also involved in the successful attempts to keep Maryvale School open.

A small business owner in the Municipality, MacEachern previously sat on the board of The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce as Treasurer for the last 4 years.

If elected, MacEachern says she will work for the whole Municipality with a lens on her district. She believes better success can be met with partnerships and collaboration.