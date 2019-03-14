Jenny MacDonald to Seek District 4 Seat on Guysborough District Council

Jenny MacDonald is looking to become the next councillor for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

A by-election was set following the passing for former District 4 councillor Blair George. District 4 includes the communities of Cooks Cove, Hortons Cove, Dorts Cove, Halfway Cove, Queensport, Whitehead and others.

MacDonald spent a number of years running her own business as a professional musician. She is now living in District 4 and working at the Coady International Institute. She also sits on the board with the Mulgrave Road Theatre.

MacDonald said she’s been eyeing getting involved in municipal politics for a number of years. During the last municipal election, she noted only half of the eight seats were contested in Guysborough. She said it was shocking and was one of the reasons she wanted to get involved.

Since then, MacDonald said she did some research and attended conferences to build her capacity to make sure she could both fill the role and make sure it is a good fit for her. As a young woman who is building the blocks of her family in the area, MacDonald said she didn’t feel like her personal demographic was sitting at the council table.

MacDonald said she spoke with the family of Blair George, whom she knew personally, before making the decision to run. She also conveyed her respect for the 30 years George put into sitting on council, adding there are some big shoes to fill.

Nomination day is March 19th.