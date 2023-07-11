Jerry Seinfeld, Halifax August 11th

You might have grown up with Seinfeld, it was the show about nothing. We have an opportunity for YOU and a friend to see Jerry Seinfeld in person in Halifax on Friday August 11th. Showtime 6:30. Fill out the info:
RCMP officers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4 in #Linacy, #PictouCounty. The roadway is closed between Linacy Rd. and Fraser Mountain Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
For anyone unable to make it downtown tomorrow to watch the Antigonish Highland Games Street Parade, you can watch it online from our Street Cam! The Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The link to watch it live tomorrow is: https://video.nest.com/live/srFJAgxtlk
A paving tender has been awarded for 3.3km along Route 219 at Dunvegan. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said this is the start of paving for route 219, adding paving will continue over the next few years to get the road completed. Northern Construction received the contract for the paving, and work on this section expected […]
Pamela Williams, Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia, has appointed Judge Paul Scovil to take over all responsibilities related to the Desmond Fatality Inquiry. Judge Warren Zimmer was originally appointed to preside over this Inquiry; however, his status as a Provincial Court judge expired on Friday, June 30th, and the Province has […]
LOCAL SPORTS In the AGR, two games scheduled in Heatherton: the Warriors face St. Andrews at 2 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 4. NATIONAL SPORTS The Hamilton Tiger-Cats survived a crazy final play to win their first game of the C-F-L season. Marc Liegghio kicked five field goals as the Tiger-Cats defeated the […]