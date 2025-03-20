Jesiah MacDonald named NDP Candidate for Central Nova in the next Federal Election

New Glasgow’s Jesiah MacDonald is the NDP candidate for Central Nova in the next federal election.

A self-described political nerd, MacDonald campaigned for Ross Landry, who served as the NDP MLA for Pictou Centre from 2009-2013. MacDonald, who works as a janitor, said he bring empathy and compassion to the political table, noting he served as a volunteer and public speaker throughout for the last 15 years. He said he has a passion for the 2SLGBTQ+ community as well as human rights and social justice.

MacDonald said he feels he is the perfect candidate for Central Nova, and would be honoured to serve as the local MP.