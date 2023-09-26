Jillian Griffith, Kyle Cordeiro named St. FX Athletes of the Week; Zachary Houde, Brandyn Martin, Ben Hadley named Football Players of the Week

X-Women Rugby centre Jillian Griffith is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Griffith, a second
year Arts student from Upper Tantallon was named the Player of the Game in STFX’s 43-26 win over No. 7 ranked UPEI on the road Saturday. She scored three tries in the X-Women win, two in the opening half and one late in the game as the X-Women improve to 3-0 on the season in first place in the AUS conference. Griffith is currently second in AUS scoring with 20 points and leads in tried scored with 4.
X-Men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Cordeiro, a fourth year Business student from Oakville, Ont. played two big road games for the X-Men in a win and a tie. He had a strong game in STFX’s 1-1 draw at Dalhousie Saturday, and followed up with a two-goal performance Sunday in a 3-2 win over Acadia. He scored the first two goals of the game – only two minutes apart – and earned Player of the Game honours. He currently leads the AUS and is fourth in the country in goals scored with six on the season.
X-Men receiver Zachary Houde is the STFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Houde, a third year Science student from Thetford Mines, Que., scored two touchdowns in the X-Men’s 51-21 win over SMU on Friday. He had TD catches from 30 and 23 yards and earned player of the game honours. He currently leads the country in receiving average, posting 123.5 yards/game.
X-Men defensive back Brandyn Martin is the STFX Football Defensive Player of the Week. Martin, a second year Education student (4th year eligibility) from Melfort, Sask. had a big pick-six for the X-Men late in the 2nd quarter in their 51-21 win over SMU Friday. He returned the interception for a 58-yard touchdown to give the X-Men a 25-7 lead in the game. He is currently 8th overall in AUS defense with 17.5 tackles on the season.
X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley is the STFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Hadley, a fourth year Business student from Halifax scored 21 points in the X-Men’s 51-21 win over SMU Friday. He kicked three field goals from 25, 9 and 33 yards and had six point after kicks. He also rushed for a five yard touchdown off a fake field goal attempt for STFX’s first major score of the game. Hadley currently leads the AUS with an 86% kicking average with 12 field goals and 48 points on the season