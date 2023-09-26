Jillian Griffith, Kyle Cordeiro named St. FX Athletes of the Week; Zachary Houde, Brandyn Martin, Ben Hadley named Football Players of the Week

X-Women Rugby centre Jillian Griffith is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Griffith, a second

year Arts student from Upper Tantallon was named the Player of the Game in STFX’s 43-26 win over No. 7 ranked UPEI on the road Saturday. She scored three tries in the X-Women win, two in the opening half and one late in the game as the X-Women improve to 3-0 on the season in first place in the AUS conference. Griffith is currently second in AUS scoring with 20 points and leads in tried scored with 4.

X-Men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Cordeiro, a fourth year Business student from Oakville, Ont. played two big road games for the X-Men in a win and a tie. He had a strong game in STFX’s 1-1 draw at Dalhousie Saturday, and followed up with a two-goal performance Sunday in a 3-2 win over Acadia. He scored the first two goals of the game – only two minutes apart – and earned Player of the Game honours. He currently leads the AUS and is fourth in the country in goals scored with six on the season.