Joan Dillon, a leader for decades in X-Project dies

Posted at 9:08 am on March 30, 2018

Members of the St.FX community are mourning the

Joan Dillon, in a 2006 photo when she received the Order of Nova Scotia

death of Joan Dillon, a driving force behind X-Project. Dillon spent four decades with X-Project, where St.FX students visited the communities of Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, Sunnyville, Lincolnville and Upper Big Tracadie; providing small-group educational assistance, mentoring, workshops and recreation programs.

Dillon was also a scout leader for more than 35 years.

Dillon’s work was recognized from several sectors including an honourary degree from St.FX and was received into the Order of Nova Scotia.


