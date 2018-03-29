Joan Dillon, a leader for decades in X-Project dies

Members of the St.FX community are mourning the

death of Joan Dillon, a driving force behind X-Project. Dillon spent four decades with X-Project, where St.FX students visited the communities of Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, Sunnyville, Lincolnville and Upper Big Tracadie; providing small-group educational assistance, mentoring, workshops and recreation programs.

Dillon was also a scout leader for more than 35 years.

Dillon’s work was recognized from several sectors including an honourary degree from St.FX and was received into the Order of Nova Scotia.