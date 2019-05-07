Jocelyn Dorrington becomes the first female African Nova Scotian Elected to New Glasgow Town Council

The area’s newest town councillor has a history of political firsts in her family and she is keeping that tradition alive.

Jocelyn Dorrington received 226 votes in the weekend’s by-election to become the new Ward One councillor for New Glasgow. Her father, Francis, served as the Ward One councillor for more than 20 years after being elected as the first African Nova Scotian on New Glasgow council. Dorrington is the first female African Nova Scotian elected to the council.

Dorrington said she is excited to serve on council, noting there is plenty of work to do and she is ready to roll up her sleeves and do her part. She credited her father with instilling in her a love of politics. She said she wanted to run in the last election but was still working full-time and wanted to be able to give 100 per cent of her focus before signing up. When the by-election came along after she retired, Dorrington spoke with her family and decided to give it a shot.

Dorrington listed public transportation, small business and job creation as some of the issues on her radar. Council will swear her in on May 21.