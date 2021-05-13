Joe MacDonald seeks Pictou East Liberal Nomination

The fire chief of Barney’s River is seeking the nomination to be the Pictou East Liberal candidate

in the next Provincial election.

Joe MacDonald is a life-long resident of Pictou East. He and his brother own Alex MacDonald Motors in Antigonish.

Having worked with the Barney’s River Fire Department for 34 years while serving as chief for 23, MacDonald is also the president of the Pictou County Firefighters Association, on the county council firefighter Liaison committee, and instructs at the yearly firefighter school in Pictou County. MacDonald petitioned for better funding to train the province’s firefighters and was a strong advocate for the local twinning for the Trans Canada Highway. He is also the chairman of the Kenzieville Cemetery, and sits on the Advocacy committee for the Nova Scotia Hemophilia chapter