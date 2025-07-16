John Arther Murphy Memorial Run to be Held in St. Joseph’s August 9th

Plans are well underway for the annual John Arther Murphy Memorial Run, set for Saturday, August 9th in St. Joseph’s.

It is a 7 kilometre walk/run event starting at 9 am. A big community breakfast coincides with the run; it begins at 8:30 that morning.The breakfast is open to the public.

The run and breakfast are co-sponsored by the St. Joseph’s Parish and the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre.

One of the organizers of the walk/run, Donnie Stewart says the event is now into its 17th year, and it’s become popular.

The run is named after the late John Arther Murphy a well-known local leader.

A link to register for the run will be posted on the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre Facebook page today. The first 60 entrants will receive a dry-fit t-shirt. You can also register on the day of the event, starting at 8 a.m.