Antigonish County District 7 Councillor John Dunbar has announced he will be seeking another term in this fall’s municipal election.

Dunbar is currently in his second term as councillor, a district that includes Heatherton and surrounding area as well as a portion of Lower South River. Dunbar says he has done his best to be a strong voice for the residents of District 7, to bring forward their concerns and to work on finding solutions for them.

Municipal elections will be held October 19th.