John Dunbar seeks Re-Election in Antigonish County’s District 7

John Dunbar is reoffering for Councillor for District 7 on Antigonish County Council in this October’s municipal election. District 7 includes Heatherton and surrounding area, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, and Pine Ridge Estates in Lower South River and surrounding area. Dunbar was first elected in 2016. If re-elected, his priorities will include working with fellow Councillors, other levels of government, and service providers to improve internet, cell phone, and home phone services for local residents