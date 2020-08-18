John Dunbar seeks Re-Election in Antigonish County’s District 7

John Dunbar is reoffering for Councillor for District 7 on Antigonish County Council in this October’s municipal election. District 7 includes Heatherton and surrounding area, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, and Pine Ridge Estates in Lower South River and surrounding area. Dunbar was first elected in 2016. If re-elected, his priorities will include working with fellow Councillors, other levels of government, and service providers to improve internet, cell phone, and home phone services for local residents
Happy Birthday Brady George of Peas Brook, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Good morning, another bit of welcomed rain this morning, then cloud. Temps up to 20, feeling mid 20's. Sun returns tomorrow. Hopefully this rain has helped water situations somewhat. Have a super day.
New Glasgow Police Resolve Incident involving a Barricaded M...8:55 am | Read Full Article
An incident in New Glasgow where a man barricaded himself in a local home has ended peacefully. New Glasgow Regional Police say officers were called to a Victoria Avenue home for a well-being check shortly after midnight on Monday. After police arrived, the lone male barricaded himself inside his residence. Police say around 5:10 Monday […]
Andrew Murray re-offers for Antigonish Town Council8:20 am | Read Full Article
Andrew Murray announced his bid for re-election as Town Councilor for the Town of Antigonish. Murray said he enjoyed the past four years and feels privileged to serve the citizens of the town. Murray said the Mayor, Council and staff accomplished a great deal and he hopes to continue that work in the future. Facebook […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]