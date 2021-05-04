John Garth MacDonald to seek PC Party Nomination in Guysborough-Tracadie

John Garth MacDonald is seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination for Guysborough-

Tracadie.

Having grown up in Sherbrooke, Indian Harbour Lake and Port Hilford, MacDonald said his life was positively influenced by the strong values of family and friends, hard work, commitment and supporting each other.

The married father of two worked over 30 years in health care as an Advanced Care Paramedic (ACP) and held Supervisory and Leadership roles for many years within the Nova Scotia provincial ambulance service.

He served on a number of local boards and committees including Guysborough –Antigonish- Strait Health Authority (GASHA) Committee: Emergency Ambulatory Care, Pandemic Working Group, Trauma Committee, Mental Health/ Police Liaison and Acute MI and current Chairperson of Helping the Helpers Committee.

MacDonald said he is excited for this opportunity of representing all residents of Guysborough- Tracadie.