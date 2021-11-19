Listen Live
NOTE: John Landry's run (Josh Larkin) serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be running 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Nov 19: Subway Trivia: Half of us say their memory of THIS is a fond one, but 12% say it’s something they’d like to forget. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Gasoline Unchanged, Diesel Down in Weekly Price Setting11:33 am | Read Full Article
The price of gasoline is standing pat. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is unchanged this week. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded remains at $1.41 in the eastern mainland and $1.41.8 on Cape Breton. While the price of gasoline holds steady, diesel has dropped. […]
Eight Local Tourism Workers Honoured11:28 am | Read Full Article
Destination Eastern And Northumberland Shores recognized eight front line tourism workersIMG who were nominated by their employers or customers during a recent event at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre. Congratulations went out to Michelle Himmelman, Travelodge Suites New Glasgow Cindy Myers and Emma Harpell, the Indigenous Art Centre, Sherbrooke Village Rebecca Atkinson, Sober Island […]
Antigonish Referee Shauna Neary to Referee Two Games in Riva...11:30 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish hockey official Shauna Neary is heading to Ontario to referee a pair of games in the Rivalry Series between the US and Canada’s Women’s teams. After refereeing last summer’s 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Calgary, Alberta, Neary was picked to officiate games in Kingston, Ont. on November 21, and Ottawa on November 23. Facebook […]