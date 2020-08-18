John Ouellette Announces Candidacy for Port Hawkesbury Town Council

Former Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey President John Ouellette is seeking a position on Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

Currently a Bell Business Markets Account Executive, Ouellette has been a dedicated

community and business leader in Port Hawkesbury for the past 20 years.

In his blog, “Progress for Port Hawkesbury” Ouellette outlines his plan to focus on three areas: Growth, community capacity and sustaining the community. He says the town needs business and industrial growth to employ residents. He pointed to projects like the community trails and the waterfront where community leadership is key to success. He also said sustaining Port Hawkesbury as a regional service hub requires long term, financial relationships with Richmond and Inverness counties.

Other ideas are a new library for town to be in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, better representation on educational issues, supporting the renewal of the Port Hawkesbury waterfront, and new models for affordable and senior housing.

Born in Windsor Ontario, and raised in Arichat, Ouellette has a degree in Political Science from St. Francis Xavier University.