John Peacock to succeed Susan Crocker as Chancellor of St. FX University

St. Francis Xavier University recently named John Peacock, a StFX alumnus and Canadian

corporate and philanthropic leader, as the university’s 10th chancellor.

Peacock is the retired executive VP of Fednav Limited where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors. He is also on the Board of Teekay Offshore Partners and is active in pursuing the philanthropic interests of The Peacock Family Foundation.

Peacock and his wife Adrienne are StFX graduates from the Class of 1963 remain involved at their alma mater. Peacock served on the Coady International Institute Advisory Board. Peacock and his wife established the Dr. John T. Sears Chair in Corporate Responsibility at StFX in recognition Peacock’s former professor.

He takes on the role of chancellor on September 1, 2018.